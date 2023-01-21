A young fan invaded the field and hugged Rohit Sharma during India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI 2023 on Saturday, January 21. While Rohit Sharma opened for India with Shubman Gill, chasing New Zealand's score, a young fan ran into the pitch, came from Rohit's backside and grabbed him. The security took him away immediately, but Rohit was heard asking the security to let him go as he is a kid. India Clinch Clinical Win As They Ease Past New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Raipur, Bag Series Victory.

Fan Hugs Rohit Sharma

That Hug🥺. and My Captain Rohit Sharma told the security - "let him go, he's a kid". The most humble cricket ever @ImRo45 🐐❤ pic.twitter.com/WZ3SQHh7NW — Immy|| 🇮🇳 (@TotallyImro45) January 21, 2023

Young Fan Invades Pitch

Rohit Sharma Fan On Ground

