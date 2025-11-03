India Women won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 by defeating South Africa Women in the final by 52 runs. It is a watershed moment in the history of Indian Women's cricket as they won the maiden World Cup title in their history. As fans celebrated the famous victory at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, a young girl specifically attracted attention. The fan comprehensively expressed her views on the game and her English was so well verse with an western accent to it, fans loved it and made the video viral in no time. ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Prize Money: How Much Did India Women's Cricket Team Receive After Winning Historic Title?

Young Girl's Reaction to Team India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title Victory Goes Viral

VIDEO | Mumbai: As the Indian women’s team wins their first-ever ICC World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final, a cute little fan says, “I don’t have words to explain... every player who played today gave their best. Credit goes to Deepti Sharma and Shafali… pic.twitter.com/2k1Sui1cY3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)