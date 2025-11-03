The India Women's National Cricket Team's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title win is set to be remembered for a very long time to come. On November 2 in Navi Mumbai, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team came up with a superb effort to outclass the South Africa Women's National Cricket Team by 52 runs in a tense final and claim the coveted ICC Women's World Cup title for the very first time in history. But how much prize money did the India Women's National Cricket Team receive after the historic Women's World Cup title win? BCCI Announces INR 51 Crore Cash Reward for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Winning Team India.

It was a match the balance of which swung from one end to the other all throughout. Asked to bat first, India started strong courtesy of a sensational 104-run partnership between Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana, but South Africa bounced back remarkably well, keeping the hosts to 298/7. With the bat, South Africa had a decent start before Amanjot Kaur removed Tazmin Brits with a direct hit. While wickets kept falling at one end, captain Laura Wolvaardt held the other end strongly and scored a century (101). But it was not enough as South Africa were bowled out for 246, with Deepti Sharma claiming a five-wicket haul (5/39). Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces INR 1 Crore Prize Money for Renuka Singh Thakur After India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title Triumph.

How Much Did India Women's Cricket Team Receive After Winning ICC Women's World Cup 2025?

The India Women's National Cricket Team received a whopping USD 4.48 million, which is approximately Rs 42 crore from the ICC for winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize money was announced before the tournament and this edition saw a remarkable hike in the monetary reward, which was USD 1.32 million in the last edition. On top of that, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) also announced Rs 51 crore prize money for members of the India Women's National Cricket Team. India Cricket Team Victory Parade After ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Title Win: BCCI Yet To Finalise Plans, Says Devajit Saikia.

Also, several players are set to receive prize money from their respective states. The Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced Rs 1 crore award for Renuka Singh Thakur while Kranti Goud would also receive a similar amount from the Madhya Pradesh government.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 07:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).