A second consecutive defeat for the Pakistan Shaheens in the 6-match unofficial ODI series at Zimbabwe as they suffer a bigger defeat this time by a margin of 80 runs. Zimbabwe A batted first and riding on important contributions from Ryan Burl and Blessing Muzarabani, they put up a score of 236. Coming to chase, Pakistan Shaheens lost Saim Ayub early and then kept on losing quick wickets falling short by a considerable margin.

ZIM A vs PAK A 2nd ODI Result

WHAT. A. PERFORMANCE 👏 Zimbabwe Select won by 8⃣0⃣ runs against Pakistan Shaheens, lead the 6-match series 2-0.#ShaheensInZim pic.twitter.com/T4ajYTPav4 — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) May 19, 2023

