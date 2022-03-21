Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani is all set to join Lucknow Super Giants for Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). However, it is unclear whether Blessing Muzarabani joins the LSG squad as Mark Wood's replacement or as a net bowler. Leaked! LSG Jersey for IPL 2022 Revealed Ahead of Official Launch (See Pics).

Ambassador met with Mr Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwean bowler, as he prepared to leave for #IPL2022. Ambassador wished him & his team #LucknowSuperGiants the very best. #IndiaAt75 @IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia @iccr_hq pic.twitter.com/8AMPO9Xbyd — India in Zimbabwe (@IndiainZimbabwe) March 21, 2022

Blessing Muzarabani has been signed by Lucknow Supergiants either as Mark Wood's replacement or as a net bowler. pic.twitter.com/nBCTQXkODs — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 21, 2022

