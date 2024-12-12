D Gukesh expectedly was overwhelmed after he beat Ding Liren to win the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. The 18-year-old came out on top against the Chinese chess star as he beat him 7.5-6.5 by winning the 14th game. With this, D Gukesh became the youngest-ever world chess champion at just 18 years of age. As he won the contest against Ding Liren, D Gukesh was seen breaking down in tears. The video of this moment has gone viral on social media. D Gukesh Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, 18-Year-Old Defeats Ding Liren to Become Youngest-Ever Champion.

D Gukesh Breaks Down in Tears After Beating Ding Liren to Win World Chess Championship 2024

The emotional moment that 18-year-old Gukesh Dommaraju became the 18th world chess champion 🥲🏆 pic.twitter.com/jRIZrYeyCF— Chess.com (@chesscom) December 12, 2024

