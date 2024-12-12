D Gukesh has won the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024, beating Ding Liren in the final and 14th game of what has been a sensational contest. The 18-year-old, with this feat, has become the youngest-ever world champion as he outclassed the reigning champion. Ding Liren, given his experience, had a slight edge entering into the 14th game after the 13th showdown had ended in a draw as well. But the young Indian kept his nerve to beat Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 and pull off one of the most monumental feats in the history of chess. The previous record of the youngest world chess champion was held by the legendary Garry Kasparov, who had attained this feat in 1985 at the age of 22 years 6 months and 27 days.

D Gukesh Wins FIDE World Chess Championship 2024

CONGRATULATIONS TO GUKESH, THE NEW WORLD CHAMPION 🏆 The 18-year-old Indian star has defeated the reigning champion, Ding Liren, to become the youngest-ever undisputed classical chess world champion. Wow! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/j0BaraUK4j — Chess.com (@chesscom) December 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)