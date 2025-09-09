Divya Deshmukh has been in action in the ongoing FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 Open Section. After three draws and one loss, she scalped her first win of the competition as he defeated Egyptian Grandmaster Amin Bassem, who has 158 ELO rating points more than Divya. He is also the highest ranked African player. Divya was under pressure for opting the Open section and being winless in the first three games. But she shocked fans by defeating Amin Bassem with black pieces. The win reflected the confidence and growth in her game. Youngest Grandmaster Abhimanyu Mishra Takes Down Youngest World Chess Champion Gukesh D in Fifth Round of Ongoing FIDE Grand Swiss 2025.

Divya Deshmukh Secures First Win In Open Section of Grand Swiss

Reigning Women's World Cup Champion, Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh scores her first win in the Open section of FIDE Grand Swiss 2025! Divya took down Grandmaster Bassem Amin with the Black pieces in a wild battle. Divya got a worse position out of the opening, but kept fighting.… pic.twitter.com/2k72Cixo4x — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) September 7, 2025

