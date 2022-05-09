The inaugural edition of Miami GP saw a number of stars turn up at the event. Amongst them was former Manchester United footballer and current MLS side Inter Miami owner, David Beckham. The England star spent the pre-race time at Ferrari's garage and had a kickabout with the 2022 F1 Championship leader Charles Leclerc.

