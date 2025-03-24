Chennai Super Kings thrashed Mumbai Indians by four wickets in the Indian Premier League 2025 game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. However, an interesting moment occurred during the Mumbai Indians' batting, which erupted the social space. MS Dhoni, known for his accurate DRS calls while wicketkeeping, once again judged an accurate call which resulted in the wicket of MI all-rounder Mitchell Santner. In the 18th over of the Mumbai innings, Chennai speedster Nathan Ellis struck Santner on the pads. While the on-field umpire remained unmoved, Dhoni's approval was all it took for CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad to take the review. Replays confirmed that Dhoni's instincts were spot on. The ball was crashing into the middle stumps, resulting in Santer walking back to the pavilion for 11 runs off 13 balls. Here are some of the viral reactions to the 'Dhoni Review System.' Chennai Crowd Erupts As MS Dhoni Comes Out To Bat in CSK vs MI IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Dhoni Review System!

DRS Means Dhoni Review System

Absolute Cinema for CSK Fans

- Khaleel Ahmed's 1st Over - Rohit Sharma Duck - MS Dhoni Lightning Stumping - Noor Ahmed 4 Wickets - Successful DRS - Khaleel Ahmed 3 Wickets l - Nathan Ellis Debut Wicket For CSK - Deepak Chahar Smashing CSK Bowlers pic.twitter.com/8sneC5v1UH — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) March 23, 2025

Never Doubt Dhoni Review System

Rule No-1 in IPL-Never ever doubt Dhoni Review System 💗 pic.twitter.com/N1qffhMK2b — Chiku.♡ (@Chiku_Tweetz) March 23, 2025

Accurate Call BY MS Dhoni

