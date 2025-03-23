Legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni received a thunderous reception from fans in Chennai after he walked out to bat during the last over while chasing 156 runs against the arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2025 match three at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday. Dhoni came out to bat after Ravindra Jadeja was adjudged run out. The Chennai crowd went berserk after the former Chennai Super Kings captain went out to bat. However, the great wicketkeeper-batter didn't hit the winning runs, but he remained unbeaten and played two balls. Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians were restricted to 155/9 in 20 overs after Noor Ahmad scalped four wickets. While chasing, Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed half-centuries as Super Kings registered their first win in the IPL 2025 season. Chennai Super Kings Beat Mumbai Indians by Four Wickets in IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra, Noor Ahmad Help CSK Secure Victory in Indian Premier League's 'El Clasico.'

Chennai Crowd Goes Berserk for MS Dhoni

You know the crowd hits peak volume when this gentleman walks in! 😮‍💨🫰🏻 Dear #MSDhoni, you were truly missed. 💛#IPLonJioStar 👉 #CSKvMI, LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, 2 & 3 & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/2dVJ5TKAnc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 23, 2025

