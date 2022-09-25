Eliud Kipchoge cruised to another title in his career as he won the Berlin Marathon 2022 on September 25 (Sunday). The Kenyan long-distance clocked 2 hours, 1 minute and 9 seconds to clinch the win. Thus, he broke his own world record in the history of Marathon by winning the race here in less than 30 seconds of his previous record.

Eliud Kipchoge Wins Berlin Marathon 2022:

BREAKING: Eliud Kipchoge breaks his own world record to win Berlin Marathon #BerlinMarathon2022 pic.twitter.com/knUPmCmUb3 — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) September 25, 2022

