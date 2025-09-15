In their first match in front of their home crowd, Al-Nassr hosted Al-Kholood in the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2025-26, where the hosts came out victorious 2-0, and thus claimed the lead in SPL 2025-26 standings with six points. The first half ended goalless with both teams failing to break the deadlock. However, it was Sadio Mane, who stood up for Al-Nassr and opened the scoring, slamming a goal in the 52nd minute. Soon, Inigo Martinez found the back of the net in the 81st minute, handing Al-Nassr a 2-0 lead, which remained till the end of the match. Cristiano Ronaldo Pushes Away Fan Looking for a Selfie Before Portugal’s FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifier Against Armenia, Video Goes Viral.

Al-Nassr Win With Ease

