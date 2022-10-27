Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League with a heavy defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Thursday, October 27. Goals from Sadio Mane, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and a late strike from Benjamin Pavard helped the Bavarian giants claim an impressive victory at Camp Nou. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Result:

