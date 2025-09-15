In a one-sided encounter, defending champions Barcelona thrashed Valencia 6-0 in La Liga 2025-26 with players like Fermin Lopez, Raphinha, and Robert Lewandowski hitting goals for fun. Lopez opened the scoring for Barca in front of home fans, hitting his first in the 29th minute. However, the goal-fest started in the second half, with Raphinha scoring a goal in the 53rd, followed by Lopez in the 56th to give the hosts a 3-0 lead. Raphinha completed his brace much like Lopez in the 66th minute, after which it was all Lewandowski show. The ace striker first opened his account in the 76th minute, followed by his second in the 86th, to hand Barcelona a 6-0 lead minutes before the full-time whistle. The Blaugrana went up to second place in La Liga 2025-26 standings, with Real Madrid holding a two-point lead. Real Sociedad 1-2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2025–26: Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler Score As Los Blancos Register Fourth Consecutive Victory

Barcelona Thrash Valencia

Barcelona vs Valencia Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)