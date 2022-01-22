The Premier League clash between Brentford and Wolves has been halted after an unofficial drone was spotted flying over the Brentford Community Stadium.

Play has been halted due to a drone above the stadium The teams are heading back into the tunnel 🐝 0-0 🐺 #BrentfordFC #BREWOL pic.twitter.com/rZ0iCuBF0L — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 22, 2022

