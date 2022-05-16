Lautaro Martinez continues his fine goal-scoring form as the Argentine netted a brace in Inter Milan's 3-1 victory over Cagliari. The Nerazzurri will head into the final day of the season two points behind rivals and leaders AC Milan and need a win to keep hopes of defending their Serie A title.

