Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has reportedly agreed personal terms with Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils offered a $110 million contract to him for five years which is better than the current contract of the Brazilian with Los Blancos where he has three-year left in the contract. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has also informed that the midfielder has decided to join Man United as he wants a new challenge in life. Casemiro has won four Ballon d'Or titles with the Royal Whites.

Check the Tweet on Casemiro's transfer update:

Casemiro agrees personal terms with United #mufc https://t.co/DJXYAxmvhR — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 19, 2022

