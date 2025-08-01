Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati edged past Liga MX side CF Monterrey in their opening match of the Leagues Cup 2025. Evander scored the first goal of the game for the winning side in the 31st minute, followed by an equalizer by Sergio Canales in the 45th minute. Luca Orellano took the lead again for The Knifey Lions in the 53rd minute, while Pavel Bucha netted one more in the 90th minute. German Berterame did reduce the lead to 2-3 in 90+4 minutes, but by then it was too late, as FC Cincinnati managed to bag full points at the TQL Stadium, with FT score staying 3-2. Club America 2 (1) - 2 (3) Real Salt Lake, Leagues Cup 2025: RSL Edge Past Liga MX Side in Campaign Opener After Thriller Roads To Penalty Shootouts.

FC Cincinnati Bags First Win in Leagues Cup 2025

🗣️ @fccincinnati takes down Monterrey! Evander scores a goal and drops two dimes to lead Cincy to an opening game win in #LeaguesCup2025. pic.twitter.com/60sttVLkqd — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 1, 2025

