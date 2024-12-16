Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr will be next in action after a short break on January 9, 2025. Saudi Pro League teams are enjoying their time off from the field but the committed Ronaldo is still training. CR7 will turn 40 in February 2025 but continues to dedicate his proper time to training and staying fit. Multiple former teammates of CR7 and even in the present a lot of teammates mention that Ronaldo is the first to appear for a training session and the last one to leave. Al-Nassr star posted a couple of pictures from his training session and captioned them, "Working hard". Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Saudi Arabia on Being Voted As Hosts for FIFA World Cup 2034, Says 'I Know How Proud You All Are Today' (See Post).

CR7 During Training Session for Al-Nassr

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)