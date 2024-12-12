Saudi Arabia will now host the 2024 FIFA World Cup. It was confirmed during the FIFA Congress meeting following a vote. Cristiano Ronaldo took to his official social media handles and congratulated Saudi Arabia after they were voted the be the hosts of FIFA World Cup 2034. Ronaldo wrote, "Congratulations to all my friends in Saudi, I know how proud you all are today and I am sure @Saudi2034 will be historic". CR7 plays for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Portugal Named Co-Host of FIFA World Cup 2030, Says ‘A Dream Come True’ (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Saudi Arabia

Congratulations to all my friends in Saudi, I know how proud you all are today and I am sure @Saudi2034 will be historic 🇸🇦🏆#WelcomeToSaudi34 pic.twitter.com/m0GB1O2R4w— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 11, 2024

