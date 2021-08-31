Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter and posted a picture of training for the Portugal national football team. Portugal will face Ireland in World Cup Qualifiers on September 02. "It is always a pride to return to the national team and represent our country!" Ronaldo tweeted.

É sempre um orgulho voltar à seleção e representar o nosso país!🇵🇹🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YUvX8Zunyg — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 30, 2021

