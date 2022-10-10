Manchester United Forward Cristiano Ronaldo reacted after reaching the milestone of 700 club goals. He penned a note on Twitter thanking his teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and fans after he completed this terrific achievement. The Portuguese international achieved the feat during Manchester United’s Premier League victory against Everton.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring 700th Club Goal:

𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬. What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans. United we continue! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oYWo766Xcl — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 10, 2022

