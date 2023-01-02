Ahead of his unveiling in Saudi Arabia, Cristiano Ronaldo shares message for the Al Nassr fans. In a video posted by Al Nassr on their official twitter, Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted in his private jet seemingly on his way to Saudi Arabia, saying the fans, 'See You Soon'. As the January transfer window has now opened, the Portuguese superstar can join Al Nassr immediately and make himself available for selection for the next match. Al Nassr's Instagram Following Shoots Up After Cristiano Ronaldo's $200 Million Move to the Saudi Arabian Club,

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Message For Al-Nassr Fans

