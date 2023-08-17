Cristiano Ronaldo had raised a few eyebrows when he joined Al-Nassr last winter but now, it has seemed to be the trend of top European footballers moving to Saudi Arabia to ply their trades. Neymar Jr is the recent of those big names who signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal from PSG. In an interview with his new club, the Brazilian stated that it was Ronaldo who started this trend and that the Portugal star has had an impact on the growth of this league. "I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him 'crazy', and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more."List of Top International Footballers to Have Joined Saudi Pro League: From Cristiano Ronaldo to Neymar, Here Are Some of Football's Big Names in Saudi Arabia.

