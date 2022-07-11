Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given a cryptic reply to some Blues when he was asked about the possible Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Following Ronaldo's transfer request to Manchester United, the Portuguese star has been heavily linked to Chelsea move. Amid this, while signing autographs for some fans, Tuchel was asked by some fans whether Chelsea are going to sign the 37-year-old Man United forward this summer. The German boss replied with a smile: "I will not tell you."

Watch IG Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea till i die (@chelsea_tid)

