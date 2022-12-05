Croatia continues to dream as they get over the tough challenge of Japan in the Round of 16 tie of the FIFA World Cup 2022 by beating them in the penalty shootouts and moves to the quarterfinals. A game fought evenly throughout saw both teams exchange blows initially. Just ahead of the end of the first half, Daizen Maeda gave Japan the all-important lead. Midway into the second half, Ivan Perisic used all his experience to equalise for Croatia. As the game went deeper, tired legs made players to slow down. Even the extra time was not enough to separate the two teams. Finally in the penalty shootout, Croatia topped Japan with their experience and made their place in the quarter finals. Watch video highlights of the goals here.

Croatia vs Japan FIFA World Cup Result Details:

Croatia go through to the Quarter-finals on penalties! 🇭🇷@adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)