East Bengal collects important three points as they defeat Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the latest round of fixtures in the ISL 2022-23. It was a virtual knockout as the loser might not a chance to qualify for the play-offs as per the current league standings. East Bengal was the first one to show urgency as they constructed dangerous attacks from the beginning and didn't allow Bengaluru FC to progress the ball from their backline. Alex Lima shined specially and displayed an impressive performance. East Bengal got the results of their pressure late in the second half. They were awarded a penalty due to Roshan Singh's handball and Cleighton Silva converted from the spot. East Bengal looked a little tired in the second half and Bengaluru FC pounced on it as Javi Hernandez equalised from a Roy Krishna assist. As the game looked like going towards a draw, Cleighton Silva scored a brilliant free kick goal to give East Bengal all three points. ISL 2022-23: Defender Peter Hartley Leaves Jamshedpur FC.

East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2022-23 Result Details:

