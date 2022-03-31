Brazil has pipped Belgium to the top spot in the latest update of FIFA rankings. They thus returned to the position after five years. Meanwhile, India dropped down two spots to be ranked 106th at the moment.

See FIFA's Tweet:

Brazil 🇧🇷 return to the 🔝, five years after they were last there. The March 2022 table is not only a new chapter in rankings history, but it will be used to calculate the seeds for tomorrow's FIFA #WorldCup Qatar 2022 Final Draw. — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) March 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)