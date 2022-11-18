The Poland football team was escorted by two F16 fighter jets as they made their way to Qatar to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2022 tournament. This development was after two Polish citizens were killed in a missile attack in Poland. The fighter jets escorted the Robert Lewandowski-led side to the southern part of the nation's border. The video of the two jets following the Poland football team's plane was shared by the Polish national team on social media, after which, it has gone viral.

Fighter Jets Escort Poland Team on Their Way to Qatar:

Do południowej granicy Polski eskortowały nas samoloty F16! ✈️ Dziękujemy i pozdrawiamy panów pilotów! 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/7WLuM1QrhZ — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) November 17, 2022

Fighter Jet Flying Below the Poland National Team's Plane:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)