Teenager Alejandro Garnacho showed why he was so highly rated, with a late strike, that helped Manchester United clinch a 2-1 win over Fulham in Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, November 13. The youngster netted in the injury time after Christian Eriksen had given United the lead, which was cancelled out by Daniel James. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here.

Manchester United vs Fulham Result:

