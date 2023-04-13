The Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC match in HERO Super Cup 2022-23 will be played at the Payyanad Stadium, in Manjeri, Kerala on April 13, 2023 (Thursday). The game has a start time of 5:00 PM IST and is already underway. The match between Aizawl FC and Odisha FC will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 HD/SD channels.Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website.

Aizawl FC vs Odisha FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

