Arsenal will lock horns against Brighton in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 17. The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League 2023-24 in India and the Arsenal vs Brighton live telecast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD TV channel. Fans can also watch Arsenal vs Brighton live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24: Pep Guardiola's Men Stutter Again As Michael Olise's Stoppage Time Penalty Helps The Glaziers Snatch A Point.

Arsenal vs Brighton

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)