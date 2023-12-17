Manchester City's poor run in the Premier League 2023-24 continue as they drop points at home against Crystal Palace as they allowed the Glaziers to come back from behind and hold them to a 2-2 draw. The draw kept City -- who were without their league-leading scorer Erling Haaland due to a foot injury -- in fourth place in the table on 34 points behind Aston Villa, Arsenal and Liverpool. Palace are 15th with 17 points, eight above the drop zone. Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis put City in front but first Jean-Philippe Mateta and then a late penalty goal from Michael Olise saves the day for Crystal Palace. Bournemouth vs Luton Town Match in Premier League 2023–24 Called Off After Tom Lockyer Collapses on the Pitch at Vitality Stadium (Watch Video).

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace, Premier League 2023-24 Result

