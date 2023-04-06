Barcelona will hope to make it to the Copa del Rey final when they face Real Madrid in the second leg of the semifinal on Thursday, April 6. The match will be played at the Camp Nou and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of this match due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch live streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star 'Likely' To Leave PSG at the End of Season, Say Reports.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid on FanCode

Much more than pride at stake tonight in #ElClasico! Can @realmadrid turn it around to enter the final or will it be @FCBarcelona all the way? Watch it LIVE, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/KtJMjWtKQg#ClashOfChampions #ElClasico #ElClasicoOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/18yh99eriu — FanCode (@FanCode) April 5, 2023

