Coming out of derby defeats in their last games, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will challenge each other in a Premier League 2022-23 encounter. The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will take place at Etihad Stadium, Manchester. The match will start at 1.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, January 19. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the live EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur on Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the game's live streaming but at a subscription fee.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get back to winning ways after recent losses. Who’ll come out on top? Check-out the LIVE action, on 20th January, 1:30 AM, only on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar#PassionUnlimited #PL #MCITOT pic.twitter.com/K7jxkxJiKT — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) January 19, 2023

