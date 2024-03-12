In the next match of the Indian Super League 2024, Mumbai City FC will take on NorthEast United FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai. Mumbai City are currently placed in the second spot in the points table and are yet to lose a match in the last five games. NorthEast United, on the other hand, are in ninth place on the ISL 2023-24 standings and would want to get back to winning ways. Viacom 18 has the broadcasting and streaming rights of the Indian Super League. Football fans can watch the match from 07:30 PM IST Indian Standard Time) on the Sports 18 3 SD/HD channels whereas the live streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema mobile app and website for free. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Targets All Three Points Against Shaken Northeast United FC

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Live

