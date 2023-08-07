In the group F game of the Durand Cup 2023, Odisha FC gear up for their group game against Indian Army FT on Monday, August 7, 2023. The game has a scheduled start time of 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar. Good news for the fans as they would be able to watch live telecast of this match. The broadcast partner of Durand Cup 2023 is Sony Sports Network in India and thus the match will be telecasted live on TV in the Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD channels. As Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the Durand Cup 2023, the live streaming of the Odisha FC vs Indian Army FT match will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

Durand Cup Live Streaming

