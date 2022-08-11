Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt will face each other in the UEFA Super Cup 2022 tonight, August 11 at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland. The match is slated to start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network would provide the live telecast of the UEFA Super Cup 2022 in India. Fans can get the online live streaming of the match on SonyLIV.
Check the Schedule:
⏰ to crown the 𝔹𝕖𝕤𝕥 𝕠𝕗 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝔹𝕖𝕤𝕥 👑#UCL champions @realmadriden take on #UEL winners @eintracht_eng in #UEFASuperCup 🏆
🔗 - https://t.co/abbQ7an0Wv 📺📲#RMASGE #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/GHzPn7hsQB
— SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) August 10, 2022
