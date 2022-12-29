Following a 2-0 win over Reggina, Inter Milan will be hoping to have a win under their belt when they face Serie A side Sassuolo in their last mid-season friendly match on Thursday, December 29. MAPEI Stadium, Italy will be hosting this contest that starts at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Live telecast of this match is not available. Fans can access the live streaming of the Sassuolo vs Inter Milan match on Soccer TV. Funny Incident! Pep Guardiola Kicks A Bottle Which Accidentally Hits A Leeds United Support Staff On Bench, Runs Over To Apologize (Watch Video).

Sassuolo vs Inter Milan, Club Friendly 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)