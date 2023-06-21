Cometh the hour, cometh the man! Sunil Chhetri rose to the occasion and scored a hat-trick to help India beat Pakistan in the SAFF Championship 2023 opener on Wednesday, June 21. The Indian captain scored one early after Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif made a blunder and then calmly slotted two goals from the penalty spots in either half of the match. Udanta Singh scored India's fourth goal. India's head coach Igor Stimac was sent off before half-time after he tried to poke the ball away from a Pakistan player during a throw-in and later, engaged in a heated exchange with the opposition players. Pakistan would be disappointed with this performance and would need to perform a lot better if they are to bounce back from this loss. DRAMA! Igor Stimac Gets into Heated Exchange With Pakistan Players After he Stops Abdullah Iqbal From Throw In, Indian Coach Shown Red Card During IND vs PAK SAFF 2023 Football Match (Watch Video).

India 4-0 Pakistan, SAFF Championship 2023

