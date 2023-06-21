Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac was shown a red card and sent off after he tried to intervene and grab the ball away when a Pakistan player went for the throw-in. Stimac punched the ball away from the player's hand and took it himself before flicking it back onto the pitch. He was involved in a heated exchange with the Pakistan players and was sent off the touchline. This happened minutes before the half-time whistle. India vs Pakistan SAFF Championship 2023 Live Score Updates.

Igor Stimac Sent off For Intercepting Pakistan Player's Throw-In

Igor Stimac booked.(red card) Bro, this is getting more interesting !! #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/LFdHXcS3O4 — Aniruddh Singh (@realAniruddh) June 21, 2023

Stimac Intervenes in Pakistan's Throw-In

📸 | Things are getting heated after head coach Igor Stimac interfered and stopped a Pakistani player's throw in, a proper India vs Pakistan match one expected 🫡🔥 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/QTt3peigqX — 90ndstoppage (@90ndstoppage) June 21, 2023

