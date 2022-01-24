India withdrew from the AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022 after a COVID-19 outbreak in the camp, which made it difficult for the hosts to field the required number of players for their Group A match against Chinese Taipei on January 23. The match had to be cancelled and a confirmation of the Indian team's withdrawal came on Monday.

See Tweet:

🚨OFFICIAL🚨 🇮🇳 India have withdrawn from the #WAC2022. All their matches are now cancelled and considered null and void!https://t.co/sEBQ6hQ5P2 — #WAC2022 (@afcasiancup) January 24, 2022

