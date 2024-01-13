Indian Football Team are all set to start their campaign in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 against Australia. DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s football matches and will provide India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 live telecast as well. However, the IND vs AUS live telecast on DD Sports will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs AUS live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platform like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India Head Coach Igor Stimac Advises His Players to Stay Compact, Not Concede Set Pieces to Australia.

India vs Australia AFC Asian Cup 2023 DD Streaming and Telecast Details

Match Day! 🇮🇳vs🇦🇺 Cheer for #TeamIndia as they will take on Australia in their first group stage game of the #AsianCup2023 ⚽️ India vs Australia ⏰ 5 PM onwards... Live The Game on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#AUSvIND #AFCAsianCup2023 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/i59oizOksQ — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 13, 2024

