Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the growing emergence of foreign football players in India and highlighted the rising popularity of France striker, Kylian Mbappe, among Indian fans. PM Modi said Mbappe is more popular in India than in his own country. "French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France," said PM.

PM Modi Speaks About Kylian Mbappe

#WATCH | French football player Kylian Mbappe is superhit among the youth in India. Mbappe is probably known to more people in India than in France, said PM Modi, in Paris pic.twitter.com/fydn9tQ86V — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

