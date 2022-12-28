As the FIFA World Cup 2022 is now over, FIFA releases the country wise Men's team rankings for one last time in 2022 in December. Surprisingly, Brazil leads the chart as no. 1, two points ahead of the World Cup winners Argentina. France's rise means Belgium drops out of the top three and England stands at fifth. Croatia makes leaps to follow Netherlands in 6th and 7th. Euro champions Italy slips to eighth, followed by Portugal and Spain completing the Top 10. Manchester United 3-0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial Shine To Provide Relief Amongst Striker Problems.

FIFA World Rankings For December 2022

🇧🇪 Belgium drop out of the top three 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England complete the top five 🇳🇱 The Netherlands jump two places#FIFARanking pic.twitter.com/D17x10gLTd — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 22, 2022

Read all about the latest #FIFARanking on FIFA+ https://t.co/i40ozaoI9x — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 22, 2022

