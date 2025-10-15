In a one-sided Group K FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match, the England national football team clashed against the Latvia national football team, where the Three Lions completely dominated and won the contest, securing a ticket to the main draw of the football WC next year. Anthony Gordon opened the scoring for England in the 26th minute, which was followed by captain Harry Kane, who struck two in a span of a few minutes to complete a brace and help his side take a 3-0 lead at half-time. The second half started poorly for Latvia as Maksims Tonisevs’s own goal added a fourth for the visitors at Daugava Stadium. Eberechi Eze hit the final nail in the coffin for Latvia, scoring the fifth and final goal for England in the 86th minute, which ensured Harry Kane and Co. won Group K as table toppers, undefeated. FIFA World Cup 2026: Here's the List of Teams Qualified for the 23rd Edition of Football WC

England Qualify For WC 2026

Five goals ⚽️ Clean sheet ⛔️ Qualified for 2026 @FIFAWorldCup ✅ A top night's work from the #ThreeLions. — England (@England) October 14, 2025

Watch Goal Video Highlights

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (England). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)