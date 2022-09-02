Manchester United beat Leicester City 1-0 in a away game at Premier League 2022-23 at King Power Stadium today, September 2. Jadon Sancho scored the only goal of the match to hand Erik Ten Hag's side three consecutive victories in the top flight. The Red Devils climbed to fifth position in the team standings with nine points.

Watch Premier League game video highlight:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)