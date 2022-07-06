Lionel Messi joined the training camp of Paris Saint-Germain after returning from a luxurious Ibiza vacation. The Argentine returned to the pre-season practice with the likes of Neymar and Sergio Ramos on Tuesday. The seven-time Ballon D'Or winner posted some of his training pictures in which he can be seen smiling and enjoying a lot. Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos Return to PSG Training Camp Ahead of Pre-Season Campaign (Watch Video)

See photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

