Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos returned to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) training camp ahead of the club's pre-season campaign. The stars were on summer vacation with their friends and families to revive themselves. Messi spent his off-season break with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, along with Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas' families on the island of Ibiza, Spain.

Watch video:

See photos:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)